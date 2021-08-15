Memorial Hospital sees increases in COVID-19 tests and vaccinations

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - For a line of cars, Sunday morning was spent waiting for COVID-19 testing at the Kenny Fournier Multi-Purpose Building.

Memorial Hospital is once again using the area as a testing site, making it an easy drive for Biloxi resident Kyle Alsleben.

“I had to get tested before I go back to work,” Alsleben said.

Although he is fully vaccinated, Alsleben said his employer wants everyone to get tested as a precaution. It’s a common reason why many Mississippians are headed to drive-thru sites or walk-in clinics, but some doctors said there’s another factor.

“It’s starting to ramp up,” Dr. Sean Kerby. “Because it’s required for travel or an event they are going to.”

Dr. Kerby works at the Memorial Physician Clinic along Loraine Road, offering PCR, antibody tests and rapid tests. He said as COVID-19 cases reach levels never before seen in the state, more people are heading out for the tests.

It’s something Alsleben has noticed too.

“It’s just going around so much,” he said.

With more and more people getting tested, doctors and other medical officials are doing what they can to have conversations with people who might be unvaccinated.

“Right now, the best weapon we have is vaccination,” Kerby said.

The latest health department report shows 106,654 shots have been administered in the state so far for the month of August. Healthcare workers want to see the trend continue by talking about the risks of not getting the shot.

“If you can prevent from getting COVID, you don’t have to worry about a hospitalization, or ending up on a ventilator or possibly dying from it,” Kerby said.

In the meantime, doctors ask that you keep up safety guidelines and keep others in mind when you’re out and about.

“You got to get tested so you can know that you don’t have, or if you do have it and you can deal with it,” Alsleben said.

Memorial clinics have vaccines and tests ready for anyone who wants one. They ask that you call ahead before you walk through the door.

