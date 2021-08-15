I-59 overpass at Gandy Parkway-Eatonville Road coming down
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 12:22 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) – If you’re driving on Interstate 59 early Sunday morning, be careful.
Crews are working to take down the overpass at Evelyn Gandy Parkway and Eatonville Road.
Demolition of the overpass resumed at 7 p.m. Saturday and will run through 9 a.m. Sunday.
Traffic is being diverted to the on-off ramps for both the northbound and southbound lanes before re-entering I-59 once past the demolition site.
Motorists coming through the area are urged to use extreme caution.
Law enforcement will be on-site to help assist traffic flow.
