Elective surgeries off operating tables at Mississippi hospitals for next few weeks

Mississippi hospitals told to suspend elective surgeries for the next two weeks.
Mississippi hospitals told to suspend elective surgeries for the next two weeks.
By Tim Doherty
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – For at least the third time since the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2020, Mississippi hospitals have been ordered by the State Department of Health to postpone elective surgeries to free up beds to treat afflicted coronavirus patients.

Dr. Thomas Hobbs, MSDH executive director and State Health Officer, issued the order Sunday suspending any elective surgery that would require overnight hospitalization.

The order also activated the “Mississippi COVID-19 System of Care Plan,” which requires all licensed Mississippi hospitals to follow a series of steps to match bed availability with COVID-19 care needs.

The order will stand from Sunday through the end of August.

Similar orders were issued by MSDH in July 2020 and December 2020 during coronavirus spikes.

Mississippi is seeing a surge in coronavirus cases, with patients streaming to hospitals for care.

Driven in part by the COVID-Delta variant, Mississippi hospitals are reporting a lack of rooms and available beds in intensive care and other units for coronavirus cases.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

