Tropical systems to impact next week’s Pine Belt weather

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Saturday, folks, and let’s get into the forecast.

Saturday’s high was 93, with a low of 73 overnight.

A few clouds have covered the sky, increasing rain chances for some of us as we moved into the late afternoon and early evening.

As we move into Sunday, be prepared for the possibility of fog sprinkled across the Pine Belt.

We have a 50-50 chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs are expected in the low-90s with low temperatures slipping into the low 70s.

The next few days are going to depend an awful lot of what the former tropical depression known as Fred has in store for our neck of the woods.

After dispersing some after flowing over Cuba, Fred is expected to regroup and shift further west of initial models, with landfall now projected near Mobile, Ala.

As of late Saturday afternoon, Monday will carry another coin-flip of a chance of rain for the Pine Belt. Highs are expected in the low 90s, while lows will fall to the low 70s.

Tuesday and Wednesday, rain chances decrease to a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs will be in the low-90s and with lows in the low-70s.

Thursday our rain chances stay at 40 percent. The high Thursday is expected to hit 92 with the projected at 74.

Friday and Saturday, as we move back into the weekend, our rain chances dip to 30 percent while the highs increase to the mid-90s, dragging our lows up into the mid-70s.

As we keep an eye on Tropical Storm Gracie in the Atlantic Ocean, continue to tune in to get the full details.

