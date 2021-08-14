State hospitals overrun by COVID-19 patients

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Hospitals across the state are suffering because of the overflow of COVID-19 patients.

“Our hospital has a large volume of patients that are requiring hospital beds, that’s the intensive care unit beds and just regular inpatient floor beds for their care,” says Dr. Jeremy Rogers, Emergency Medical Services Director for South Central Regional Medical Center. “Our hospital, just like all other hospitals, are seeing a large number of patients, so many that we don’t have enough beds for patients.”

Emergency rooms across the state are overwhelmed with patients and are understaffed. This problem is a rippling effect because it’s putting everyone at risk, especially trauma patients.

Chuck Carter is the executive director for AAA Ambulance Service. He says the problem has affected the emergency medical technicians from performing their jobs in a timely manner.

“We are transporting patients greater distances than normal due to bed availability, which requires more time,” Carter said. “In some cases, due to the emergency rooms being overwhelmed, the time to offload patients has increased.”

Rogers says the people cant get the help they need.

“Maybe they need oxygen, some oxygen therapy or they’re critically ill and they’re on a ventilator or they’re on other higher level oxygen therapy and they need to go to a critical care, and there’s no bed to put them in. There’s no beds throughout the entire state to put them in,” says Rogers.

Rogers says if you were to get into a severe car accident today or tomorrow, finding treatment would be hard.

“Where would they go? They would not go into a critical care room because there are none. They would be in an emergency department. They would be getting care in that emergency department but it would not be in an intensive care unit because there are no critical care beds,” says Rogers.

The lack of beds in the hospital is causing the emergency room to move at a slower rate than usual. Some people have waited for hours, even days.

“What happens is they stay in the emergency department. Some of these patients stay for 12 hours, some stay 24 hours. Some stay for 60 hours, just depends on your hospital and where you’re at and flow through the entire hospital,” says Rogers.

Rogers says they are seeing a lot of unvaccinated people and a lot of younger people in their 20′s and 30′s getting put on the ventilators.

“Once people get on a ventilator, the likelihood of them coming off is pretty poor. So yeah, we’re seeing young people right now, and it’s sad. 30-year-old school parents. They have kids,” says Rogers. “This could have been prevented. Mississippi has really low numbers of patients getting vaccinated and this could have been prevented.”

