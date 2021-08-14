SeMRHI hosting vaccine block party at Dewitt-Sullivan Park Saturday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative will be administering COVID-19 vaccines at a community vaccine event and block party in Dewitt-Sullivan Park.

The event lasts from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will have music, food vendors and more.

SeMRHI will have information about the vaccine and be able to answer questions.

The Pfizer vaccine will be offered on Saturday and people will be scheduled to get their second dose in an event at Word Church Hattiesburg.

“It’s designed to kick the football season off so people can gather responsibly,” says Shronda Carter, one of the event organizers. “We’ll have free popsicles, free watermelon, we’ll take advantage of the splash for the kids. It’s very important for our community as we see the numbers rise we have to use the tools that we have and right now it is the vaccine.”

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.