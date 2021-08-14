Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Law Call
Jobs
Advertisement

SeMRHI hosting vaccine block party at Dewitt-Sullivan Park Saturday

By Melissa Rademaker
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative will be administering COVID-19 vaccines at a community vaccine event and block party in Dewitt-Sullivan Park.

The event lasts from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will have music, food vendors and more.

SeMRHI will have information about the vaccine and be able to answer questions.

The Pfizer vaccine will be offered on Saturday and people will be scheduled to get their second dose in an event at Word Church Hattiesburg.

“It’s designed to kick the football season off so people can gather responsibly,” says Shronda Carter, one of the event organizers. “We’ll have free popsicles, free watermelon, we’ll take advantage of the splash for the kids. It’s very important for our community as we see the numbers rise we have to use the tools that we have and right now it is the vaccine.”

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vehicle is on fire on Interstate 59 following a multi-vehicle crash under the U.S. Highway 11...
One dead after fiery crash on I-59
Man approached the bank teller and told her he had a gun.
Man charged in Laurel bank robbery investigation, bond set at $50K
Sitting down in an exclusive interview with WLOX, Gov. Tate Reeves announced his decision to...
WATCH: Gov. Tate Reeves extends Mississippi’s COVID-19 state of emergency
George County deputy Bobby Daffin died Thursday from COVID-19, said authorities. He was 37.
South Mississippi sheriff’s deputy dies from COVID-19 at the age of 37
Petal police responding to a crash involving a school bus.
Petal school bus involved in crash on Evelyn Gandy Parkway

Latest News

Monoclonal antibody treatment is now emergency authorized and available in the Pine Belt.
Forrest General doctor explains COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment
.
Forrest General doctor explains monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19
SeMRHI hosting vaccine block party at Dewitt-Sullivan Park Saturday
SeMRHI hosting vaccine block party at Dewitt-Sullivan Park Saturday
The post came as Mississippi was reporting single-day record-breaking COVID-19 case numbers.
Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann encourages Mississippi citizens to get vaccinated