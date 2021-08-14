Player of the Pine Belt: Bay Springs DE Cartize Booth

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - Junior running back Ty Jones will be Bay Springs’ bell cow on offense this season as the Bulldogs plan to pound the ground.

“We’re going to run the ball,” said head coach Dan Brady. “We’re not going to get away from what we’re good at and our identity.”

However on the defensive side, Brady expects major things from senior defensive end Cartize Booth.

“He’s a great pass rusher, super athletic kid, got a great motor,” Brady said. “Defensively, we’re going to lean on him a lot to be a guy who makes plays for us.”

“If you don’t have the mindset that you’re going to get hit and you have to hit somebody every play, it ain’t for you,” said Booth, who will also be called upon to play wide receiver at times. “But that position right there is very important.”

Booth has picked up the game pretty darn quick considering last year was his first playing high school football.

It didn’t take long for college programs to imagine what’s possible with a basketball player turned pass rusher. He’s already received seven Division I offers.

“I played ball since I was little,” Booth said. “I grew up playing football. I tried to come back and play my tenth grade year, I couldn’t play so I made it my business to come out here and play my eleventh grade year.”

“We kind of twisted his ears a little bit and got him back down here,” Brady said. “Everybody is high on Cartize because of his work ethic, but also because of the upside. He’s 205 pounds right now. In a year at a DI school he’s going to be 230, 235.”

But before Booth thinks about the future, he wants to do everything he can to help Bay Springs win this season.

“We did not get a chance to fully show our potential on the field last year because of COVID,” Booth said. “But this year we have a chance to play all the games, Lord willing that we do play every single game to give our fans everything that they want.”

“Last year we only got to play six games and I know it was very demoralizing for our kids,” Brady said. “We didn’t have the best year. So, we’re ready to just get that taste out of our mouth and get back to work.”

Bay Springs opens its season on August 27 vs. Raleigh.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.