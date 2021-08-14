Mild chance for weekend showers, Fred moving towards Gulf

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Friday folks! Rain chances have been low today for us but a few clouds have covered the sky. Most of our showers staying in the South. Today’s high is at 93 with a low of 73.

For Saturday and Sunday, we have a 50% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Our highs will be in the low 90s and lows in the mid-70s.

As we move back into Monday to start the week, we will be watching Tropical Depression Fred, seeing what impacts we could get from the storm.

Monday holds a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high of 91 and a low 73.

Tuesday and Wednesday, our rain chances decrease to a 40% chance of showers. Our highs will be in the low 90s and lows in the low 70′s.

Thursday and Friday our rain chances decrease even more to a 30 % chance of storms. Our highs increase to the mid-90s and our lows in the mid-70s.

We are keeping tabs on the tropics. Continue to follow us to get the full details.

