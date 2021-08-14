Forrest General doctor explains COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest General, its regional hospitals and South Central Regional Medical Center are now offering monoclonal antibody therapy infusions to people who test positive for COVID-19.

Dr. Rabod Rouhbakhsh from the Forrest General Hospital shares how he feels the treatment will benefit the fight against COVID-19.

“I’m happy to be in a place where I can finally report good news. This therapy is a breakthrough and it’s really good news,” said Rouhbakhsh.

Rouhbakhsh breaks down what the treatment actually does for patients.

“What this is, is essentially man-made antibodies specific against the SARS COV-2 virus. And the best part about this is it’s a therapy for when people actually get sick,” Rouhbakhsh said. “So in this whole pandemic, we’ve been so focused on people not getting ill, and we had very little on the way of therapy when they do get ill. This specific therapy is designed to give to people before they get so ill that they require hospitalization.

“Essentially what this does for vaccinated or unvaccinated persons, but especially for unvaccinated persons, is it gives them an infusion of manmade antibodies to fight this virus off so that you don’t get so sick that you wind up requiring hospital care, and unfortunately at the tail end of it ICU care.”

The treatment is for people who test COVID-19 positive in non-hospitalized situations who are at high risk for developing severe COVID-19 symptoms.

High-risk situations include:

Older age (age 65 and above)

Obesity or being overweight

Pregnancy

Chronic Kidney disease

Diabetes

Immunosuppressive disease or immunosuppressive treatment

Cardiovascular disease (including congenital heart disease) or hypertension

Chronic lung diseases (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, interstitial lung disease, cystic fibrosis and pulmonary hypertension)

Sickle cell disease

Neurodevelopmental disorders (cerebral palsy)

Having a medical-related technological dependence such as tracheostomy, gastrostomy

“We are hoping to get people started on this therapy, within seven days of the diagnosis, at most ten days after the diagnosis, and there’s a whole host of people that qualify for this regardless of whether or not they’re feeling particularly ill,” Rouhbakhsh continues.

He says if you test positive and know you are high-risk, you should reach out to your doctor to see if you are a good candidate for the treatment.

“It’s also authorized under emergency use authorization. And it is perfectly normal to be hesitant to try something new, especially this therapy,” Rouhbakhsh said. “This is not popping a couple of pills, this is an intravenous or IV infusion. It takes about 20 minutes. We watch you for an hour afterward so it’s a whole to do, and it can be particularly scary for folks. I do suspect however once you get the diagnosis, and if you’re feeling ill, there may be a greater urgency to get therapy.”

Monoclonal antibodies are proteins that fight infections. They are not vaccines. To get this treatment, you do need an order from a physician.

To schedule an appointment at one of Forrest General’s hospitals you can call the Hattiesburg Clinic hotline at (601) 288-4444. Forrest General’s five regional hospitals offering the treatment are:

Highland Community Hospital – Picayune

Pearl River County Hospital – Poplarville

Marion General Hospital – Columbia

Jefferson Davis Community Hospital – Prentiss

Walthall General Hospital – Tylertown

Rouhbakhsh concludes by saying vaccines are still the most effective way to be safe against COVID-19 and helps reduce hospitalizations.

“Lastly, remember vaccines are the ultimate way out of this. There is ample data that they work. There’s ample data that they keep you out of the hospital. Our hospitals are as bad as they’ve ever been. In Forrest General Hospital we have 119 total patients in the hospital with COVID, Of those, 104 of them are unvaccinated. So only 15 vaccinated. In the ICU we have 32 patients. 28 of them are unvaccinated and 13 of the patients in the ICU are on ventilators. Zero of those patients are vaccinated so they’re all unvaccinated person so please, please be careful,” said Rouhbakhsh.

“Take care of yourselves. Don’t get ill. Wear your mask whenever you can indoors. And if you get sick, here’s another resource. I’m happy to at least, for once, have some good news.”

