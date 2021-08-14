Community health advisors hold COVID vaccine block party in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest County community health advisors held a COVID vaccine block party Saturday.

Many people stopped by Dewitt Sullivan Park in Hattiesburg and got a vaccine administered by the Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative.

“It’s been amazing,” said Shronda Carter, The Word Church Hattiesburg pastor and a Forrest County community health advisor.

“We’ve had great partnerships. SeMRHI is giving the vaccine. The NAACP has been here. We’ve had community leaders here. So, it’s been amazing so far.”

The event also included live music, food and door prizes.

Organizers said Saturday’s event helped promotes awareness and education in under-served areas of Mississippi.

“(Saturday was) so important, as the COVID numbers are rising and we do something to make sure that everybody has access to the vaccine,” Carter said. “So, we decided to bring this event to the community and have a block party.”

Carter said anyone who received their first dose at the block party event is scheduled to have their second dose Sept. 4 at The Word Church, 1895 Lincoln Road, Hattiesburg,

