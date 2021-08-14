Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Law Call
Jobs
Advertisement

Community health advisors hold COVID vaccine block party in Hattiesburg

Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative administered COVID-19 to many people who stopped...
Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative administered COVID-19 to many people who stopped by Dewitt Sullivan Park in Hattiesburg on Saturday.(wdam)
By Vanessa Pacheco
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest County community health advisors held a COVID vaccine block party Saturday.

Many people stopped by Dewitt Sullivan Park in Hattiesburg and got a vaccine administered by the Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative.

“It’s been amazing,” said Shronda Carter, The Word Church Hattiesburg pastor and a Forrest County community health advisor.

“We’ve had great partnerships. SeMRHI is giving the vaccine. The NAACP has been here. We’ve had community leaders here. So, it’s been amazing so far.”

The event also included live music, food and door prizes.

Organizers said Saturday’s event helped promotes awareness and education in under-served areas of Mississippi.

“(Saturday was) so important, as the COVID numbers are rising and we do something to make sure that everybody has access to the vaccine,” Carter said. “So, we decided to bring this event to the community and have a block party.”

Carter said anyone who received their first dose at the block party event is scheduled to have their second dose Sept. 4 at The Word Church, 1895 Lincoln Road, Hattiesburg,

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vehicle is on fire on Interstate 59 following a multi-vehicle crash under the U.S. Highway 11...
One dead after fiery crash on I-59
Man approached the bank teller and told her he had a gun.
Man charged in Laurel bank robbery investigation, bond set at $50K
George County deputy Bobby Daffin died Thursday from COVID-19, said authorities. He was 37.
South Mississippi sheriff’s deputy dies from COVID-19 at the age of 37
Petal police responding to a crash involving a school bus.
Petal school bus involved in crash on Evelyn Gandy Parkway
Firefighters quickly began giving the woman emergency medical treatment and started...
Woman critically injured in Jones Co. rollover crash

Latest News

Forrest General/Hattiesburg Clinic will man a COVID-testing Sunday morning from 9 a.m. to noon.
C. E. Roy to open Sunday morning for COVID-19 testing
Taco Bell is set to break ground on a brand-new, innovative concept restaurant in Minnesota...
Taco Bell of the Future: New 4-lane drive-thru concept restaurant opens next year
Cartize Booth, Bay Springs
Player of the Pine Belt: Bay Springs DE Cartize Booth
Cartize Booth, Bay Springs
Player of the Pine Belt: Bay Springs DE Cartize Booth