COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - High school football returned to the Pine Belt on Friday night with a couple of MAIS season openers.

Columbia Academy opened its season and the T.C. Chambliss era with a 42-14 win over Amite School.

Canton Academy used a second-half comeback to escape Bay Springs with a 19-16 win over Sylva-Bay Academy.

