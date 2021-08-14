Win Stuff
C. E. Roy to open Sunday morning for COVID-19 testing

Forrest General/Hattiesburg Clinic will man a COVID-testing Sunday morning from 9 a.m. to noon.
Forrest General/Hattiesburg Clinic will man a COVID-testing Sunday morning from 9 a.m. to noon.(Forrest Health)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
From City of Hattiesburg Communications

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ Due to coronavirus testing demand, the C.E. Roy Community Center will be opened Sunday morning.

Hattiesburg Clinic and Forrest General Hospital will open the testing clinic at 300 E. Fifth St, Hattiesburg, from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday.

The aim is two-fold: Open a community-embedded testing site while taking the pressure off local emergency rooms.

A Saturday release asked people to avoid using emergency rooms for coronavirus tests.

Testing is not an emergency need, and along with other minor care issues, tie up critical emergency services and can cause an overload on our already stressed health care system.

If a patient is presenting any symptoms commonly associated with COVID-19 or if a patient has recently been exposed and needs a test, they are asked to take advantage of the testing site on Sunday or through other testing sites.

Testing also can be scheduled with the Forrest County Department of Health at covidschedule.umc.edu. This site is open Monday through Friday.

Common symptoms associated with COVID-19 include:

  • Fever or chills
  • Cough
  • Body aches
  • Headaches
  • Fatigue
  • Loss of taste or smell
  • Shortness of breath

