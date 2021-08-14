91-year-old Vancleave man struts stuff on national TV

VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) - He’s the dancing man of Vancleave.

91-year-old Henry Turner Sr. is getting national attention after a video of him dancing aired Friday morning on the show “Live with Kelly and Ryan” on ABC.

His daughter, Cindy Power, caught the moment.

“I didn’t even know she was taking my picture,” Turner said. “I was just showing out. I was just doing my thing.”

And he does it a lot.

“He’s a barrel of fun,” Power said. “He’s always telling jokes. And always dancing. And every time he dances he says, ‘Make me famous.’ "

And, she did.

The sent it in to “Live with Kelly and Ryan” and it aired.

“Well, it was kind of a shock,” Turner said. “I didn’t realize it would go this far, you know, any further than the den.”

His dance moves are just a reflection of his true self. Just ask his wife of 70 years, Martha.

“Spontaneous,” she said. “You never know what he’s going to do or say next. So, it’s crazy.”

Crazy, but happy. That’s his motivation.

“I’m happy. Just happy,” he said. “I like to be happy.”

Especially in his garden.

“I like to raise food,” Turner said. “Raise tomatoes and peppers, squash and peas and beans and corn and whatever I can get in the ground.”

And on top of the ground, the feet must move. Improvisational or not, his routine is a one-take wonder. No need for a second effort.

“Oh, no. Oh, no. No, I do it right the first time,”said Turner,

However, he’s a perfectionist and not quite ready to move on to another music video just yet.

“Oh, I’ve got to get this one perfected first,” he said. “I’ve still got a little work to do on this one.”

