Woman critically injured in Jones Co. rollover crash

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - One woman was injured during a rollover vehicle crash in Jones County Friday afternoon.

According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, Ovett, Glade and Johnson volunteer fire departments responded to a call about the crash on Monarch Road between Moulder and Langley Roads.

When firefighters arrived, they found a navy-blue Ford pickup truck overturned against a tree.

A woman was the only occupant in the truck and she sustained critical, life-threatening injuries. She was trapped between a large tree, the roof and the driver’s door.

Firefighters quickly began giving the woman emergency medical treatment and started extrication, which took 32 minutes to finish.

Bumgardner says high speed is believed to be a factor in the collision.

No other injuries were reported.

Jones County Sheriff’s Department and Emserv Ambulance Service also responded to the scene.

