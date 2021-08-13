Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Law Call
Jobs
Advertisement

Wiggins Walmart Supercenter to close for deep cleaning, stocking

The pharmacy curbside will remain open during this time.
The pharmacy curbside will remain open during this time.(Source: WLFI/UPS/KFSM/CNN/file)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Walmart Supercenter in Wiggins on Frontage Drive East will be temporarily closed Friday for additional cleaning, sanitizing and stocking.

According to a Facebook post, the store will be closed at 2 pm Friday, August 13. The store will remain closed all day Saturday, and reopen to customers Sunday, Aug. 15, at 6 am.

The Walmart Supercenter in Wiggins, MS will be temporarily closed at 2pm on Friday August 13, 2021 for additional...

Posted by Walmart Wiggins on Thursday, August 12, 2021

Even though the store will be closed, the pharmacy curbside will remain open during this time.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies investigating apparent murder-suicide on Chippewah Drive in Jones County.
Nephew commits suicide after murdering uncle, Jones Co. investigators say
Sitting down in an exclusive interview with WLOX, Gov. Tate Reeves announced his decision to...
WATCH: Gov. Tate Reeves extends Mississippi’s COVID-19 state of emergency
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves comments on private businesses finally getting past some of the...
Reeves: Mississippi ‘calmly dealing’ with COVID despite ‘angry rhetoric’
A vaccine is administered.
Younger, healthy unvaccinated people dying from COVID, health officials say
.
Miss. sets single-day record with more than 4K new COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Heidelberg high school, new year, new leaders
East Jasper announces return to traditional learning
Hospitalizations in the state and Pine Belt reach record highs on August 12th.
Hattiesburg, Petal mayors share advice to citizens on COVID-19 affecting cities
FULL: Mayor Cantrell mandates vaccine cards at most businesses
FULL: Mayor Cantrell mandates vaccine cards at most businesses
.
East Jasper announces return to traditional learning