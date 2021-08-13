Win Stuff
Vehicle fire affecting traffic on I-59 and Hwy. 11

A vehicle is on fire on Interstate 59 following a multi-vehicle crash under the U.S. Highway 11...
A vehicle is on fire on Interstate 59 following a multi-vehicle crash under the U.S. Highway 11 bridge.(Source: Ebony Dease)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A vehicle fire is affecting traffic on two major roadways in Hattiesburg.

According to Hattiesburg police, a vehicle is on fire on Interstate 59 following a multi-vehicle crash under the U.S. Highway 11 bridge.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation said both lanes of Highway 11 are closed, and the southbound lane of the interstate is also closed.

It is unclear if anyone was hurt or how long the road closures will last. Drivers are being asked to take an alternate route.

WDAM is following this developing story and will report new details as they become available.

