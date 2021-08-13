Player of the Pine Belt: Collins WR/DE Donte Booth

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - The Collins Tigers are staying put in Region 8-2A, but they welcome a few newbies like Heidelberg, Mize and Stringer.

Sixth-year head coach Eric Booth doesn’t know how the region will pan out but he does know what kind of player he has in Donte Booth.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound sophomore isn’t going to get much of a break this season - expected to play wide receiver, safety and defensive end.

“You gotta have a mindset,” Donte said. “Your wind has to be up. Gotta go in with a game plan.”

“Great kid, big kid,” Eric said. “I can play him on both sides of the ball. I can play him at defensive end, I can play him at tight end. It all depends on where I need him at. For a 2A football team, big kid like that you can use on defense, offense. Last year, he did a lot for us.”

This year, the Tigers just hope they’re not tackled by COVID.

Coach Booth expects another strong defensive unit and for sophomore quarterback Jumarion Thompson to take a leap forward.

“I’m mostly going to be excited about our defense,” Eric said. “I got more guys coming back on defense. Offense, I have to plug in a lot of guys. By the time we get to district time, my offense will be kicking in just right and everything will be good.”

“There’s good energy,” Donte said. “We’re ready to play. To go to the championship, it’s going to take the whole team and effort.”

Collins opens its season on August 27 at Jefferson Davis County.

