Petal school bus involved in crash on Evelyn Gandy Parkway

Petal police responding to a crash involving a school bus.(Source: WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Petal police are responding to a crash involving a school bus on Evelyn Gandy Parkway.

Multiple officers and an ambulance are on the scene at the intersection of Old Richton Road and Evelyn Gandy Parkway.

Petal School District Police Chief Gavin Guy said students were on the bus when the crash happened, but no injuries were reported.

Guy said the students were transferred to another bus to be taken home.

The crash involved a pickup truck and caused only minor damage to the bus, Guy said.

