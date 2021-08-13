Overpass bridge on Evelyn Gandy Parkway & I-59 to be demolished this weekend

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Officials with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) are alerting the motorists of work taking place in the area of Interstate 59 and Evelyn Gandy Parkway this weekend.

Both north and southbound traffic on I-59 will be detoured off the interstate at Exit 69 while crews work to demolish the old overpass bridge.

The detour will be in place beginning Friday at 9 p.m. and lasting until 9 a.m. Saturday morning.

Work will resume on Saturday evening from 7 p.m. until 9 a.m. Sunday morning.

Motorists in the area are urged to use extreme caution and Law enforcement will be on-site to help assist in traffic flow.

“We’ll have personnel in place flagging traffic when they get to the top of the exit ramp,” said Mason Key, an Area Engineer for MDOT.

“If they want to continue to State Route 42, to go towards Petal, they can use that. If they’re still wanting to head southbound or northbound on I-59, they will be allowed to cross State Route 42 and get back on the interstate,” Key added.

Removal of the old bridge is necessary for finishing the construction of the southbound exit ramp towards Hattiesburg.

