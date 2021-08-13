More than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday in Miss.

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - With COVID-19 surging across the country, Mississippi health officials reported a record number of new cases for a second straight day Friday.

The Mississippi State Department of Health says 5,023 new coronavirus cases and 31 virus-related deaths were reported statewide.

Twelve of the deaths happened Thursday, according to MSDH. The other 19 were identified through death certificate reports from June 1 to Aug. 8.

Of the new cases, 962 were reported in the Pine Belt. Five deaths were also reported in the area, with single deaths being reported in Forrest, Lamar and Wayne counties and two in Marion County.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 381,147 and 7,761, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 42,776 COVID-19 cases and 742 deaths have been reported since February 2020.

Covington: 3,333 cases, 86 deaths

Forrest: 10,371 cases, 169 deaths

Jasper: 2,573 cases, 48 deaths

Jones: 10,165 cases, 174 deaths

Lamar: 8,274 cases, 94 deaths

Marion: 3,171 cases, 85 deaths

Perry: 1,471 cases, 39 deaths

Wayne: 3,163 cases, 47 deaths

MSDH also reported 326,558 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

According to MSDH, 2,306,395 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,065,743 people fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 12 years old and older with the exception of the one-dose, Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires a minimum age of 18.

