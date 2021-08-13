Mississippi Power gives power bill tips during summer

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Power bills can reach extreme limits during the summer when trying to keep your living space cool.

“It all starts with your thermostat,” says Jeff Shepard, spokesman for Mississippi Power. “We recommend that you can put it at the highest temperature that you can find it comfortable in your house or in your apartment we recommend 78 degrees.”

When you go below 78 degrees, Shepard says more energy is used increasing, your bill.

If you have ceiling fans, Mississippi Power suggests using those along with the thermostat set to 78 to create a more comfortable environment.

And when you leave the house, Shepard says to turn the fans off.

“Turn your fans off though if you are not in the room. Because again, it’s really not anything if there’s not anybody in there to kind of feel that cooler air,” Shepard says.

Shepard says changing your habits can also help with shaving a few dollars off the bill. Here are a few things you can start doing right now.

“You don’t want to be using your washer and your dryer and your dishwasher in the middle of the day,” says Shepard. “When it’s the hottest and your air conditioner is already running, if you can, get into the habit of running those appliances in the morning or a little bit later in the evening.”

During these uncertain times, Mississippi Power does have a program assistance plan for those who are having trouble paying the bill. Go here to find more details.

