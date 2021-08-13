Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann encourages Mississippi citizens to get vaccinated

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann posted a video on Twitter Thursday afternoon asking Mississippians to get the vaccine. The post came in a week with three consecutive days of single-day record-breaking COVID-19 case numbers in Mississippi.

In the latest report Friday morning, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported 5,023 new cases of COVID-19 and 31 new deaths in the state.

“I have been meeting with doctors and nurses in hospitals from across the state of Mississippi,” said Hosemann. “They are exhausted both physically and financially. This may be the medical profession’s finest hour.”

He said that ICU beds are filling up across the state, and some hospitals are even treating patients in their waiting rooms.

“We are so weakened that we had to ask the federal government for aid, and we are setting up tents in parking lots to take care of our families,” said Hosemann.

In the Twitter post, he encourages everyone who is eligible to get the free vaccine.

If your healthcare provider says you are eligible to get the free vaccine, please get the vaccine. Our healthcare workers are overwhelmed and we must all work together to stop the spread of Covid. pic.twitter.com/qsJmvqQXfX — Delbert Hosemann (@DelbertHosemann) August 12, 2021

“If a healthcare provider says you can get vaccinated, you should get vaccinated,” Hosemann said. “It’s not going away next weekend or when football season starts.”

Hosemann said that he had a hard time with COVID-19 when he caught it last year. He also said he was vaccinated at a later time in the Twitter post.

“As I see how people are suffering, it is just amazing to me,” said Hosemann. “We are the most Christian, giving population ... and yet we are giving each other this horrible, sometimes fatal disease. It just doesn’t mix with what people of Mississippi are all about, particularly people on the Coast.”

He said state officials are searching for ways to increase staff numbers in Mississippi hospitals. He said we are roughly 500 nurses short of where we used to be.

One possible long-term solution may be to find a way to incentivize Mississippi students to go to nursing school. He said this would have to pass through the Mississippi Legislature first.

