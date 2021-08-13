Hattiesburg, Petal mayors share advice to citizens on COVID-19 affecting cities

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Following the State of Emergency announcement and words from Gov. Tate Reeves, two Forrest County mayors shared how the Delta variant is impacting their communities and offer advice to their citizens.

Mayor Toby Barker of Hattiesburg continues to push for vaccination across the city.

“People need to get vaccinated. Forrest County’s vaccination total is only at 28% fully vaccinated with another 6% that have received one dose. Lamar County almost 50% have either received one dose or been fully vaccinated. We’ve got to get that number up,” says Barker.

Mayor Tony Ducker of Petal says the rising numbers may impact City Hall.

“The city is monitoring our employees and there are some departments within the city that obviously have more interaction with people. So we’re looking at those protocols and trying to make sure we have enough PPE to take care of the people that work here,” Ducker says.

“There might be a circumstance where we maybe take a few chairs out of the out of the boardroom. On Tuesday we’ll have our regular, regular meeting we have our meetings actually on YouTube. So if someone is concerned about that, that’s a great way to still keep up with what’s going on.”

Both mayors agree that the Delta variant is affecting their citizens.

For Mayor Barker, his long-term goal is to see the need for masks fade after his community gets vaccinated.

“We had mandates to buy us time until there was a vaccine available or a proven therapeutic. We have those things now,” says Barker. “Hattiesburg was one of the first cities to issue a mandate if not the first city to issue a mandate and we kept it longer than any city to make sure everyone had an opportunity to get their vaccine.”

Ducker encourages his citizens to talk to their doctors about vaccination concerns and wear the PPE that makes them feel safe.

“We need to look at our own individual situations. We want to respect liberty and we want to protect people’s rights to be able to make those best decisions,” Ducker says. “At the same time, let’s take a realistic look at the numbers, and make sure we’re cognizant of what’s taking place at the hospital. It’s a real thing that’s happening over at Forrest General and over at Wesley.”

Both mayors also say their goals are to keep their cities and citizens safe during this time.

“When I hear stories of newborns being in the hospital with COVID, 18-year-olds being in the hospital with COVID. More people zero to 19 being diagnosed each week than ever before this pandemic. Having 27-year-olds in the ICU. It makes you very angry because this is something that if we truly believe in taking care of our neighbor, and loving each other, and putting the collective needs of all of us ahead of just our own discomfort and fears and misinformation. This is an easy thing for us to fix and that’s for everyone to go out and get a vaccine,” says Barker.

Barker continues to share information with local health officials and hold briefings on Facebook.

”So, we talk to our healthcare leaders, we continue to honor our data right now no one thinks that strategy right now, active long term strategy is to make sure people will get their vaccine, if they get sick, try to seek out the therapies,” Barker says.

Ducker says his phone is always on and anyone with questions for the city can reach out.

“Just everybody be safe as you can be. Look at your situation and do what’s best for you and your family,” Ducker says. “I know that there’s a lot of information out there. A lot of disinformation. So, just look at it with open eyes and do what you think’s best for your situation.”

As of Aug. 12, 166 people are in Forrest General and Merit Wesley Hospitals with COVID. According to the city of Hattiesburg’s data, this is the highest number of hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

