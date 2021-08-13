East Jasper announces return to traditional learning

HEIDELBERG, Miss. (WDAM) - After starting their first week of school virtually, one Pine Belt school district is having their first day of traditional in-person learning.

Thursday morning, the East Jasper School District announced that some of their students will be going into the classroom on Monday, Aug. 16. This comes after the students spent their first week of school learning virtually, due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

“I have been apprehensive about COVID-19 and its impact on our students since last year,” says East Jasper Superintendent Nadine Arrington. “The apprehension has increased simply because the threat has increased and it’s so much more dangerous than it was on last year,” says Arrington.

On Aug. 6, Arrington made the decision for her district to go virtual for their first week of school. She says it’s because the covid numbers are alarming.

“The emergency of the Delta variant of COVID-19 has defiantly challenged our ability to both maintain the safety of our students and staff and prioritize our teaching and learning,” says Arrington. “So, with that in mind, we are taking a phasing approach for our return to traditional instruction.”

Heidelberg High and Middle schools will return on Monday, Aug. 16. The New William Berry Elementary School will return on Monday, Aug. 23.

“This also will allow our transportation, custodial and cafeteria staff time to adjust their plans also, in terms of the best management, and litigation efforts that we need to move forward,” says Arrington.

Arrington says the district is excited to have the children back inside the building because they know how important they are to the students.

“We’re the foundation of life for our students and their families, so they should expect welcome arms, smiles everywhere, probably some elbow bumps, and they just need to remember to wear their mask,” says Arrington.

