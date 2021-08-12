Weathersby Road to get repaved by Lamar County crews

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Weathersby Road is getting new pavement.

Lamar County crews will start laying asphalt down early Thursday at 4:30 a.m. from U.S. Highway 98 to Hillcrest and Shears roads.

That stretch of the road will be closed until it is fully paved.

Lamar County Road Manager Tommy Jones gives details of the project.

“Our plans are tomorrow, by the end of the day tomorrow, to have asphalt completely back over this road, all the way up to the four-way stop of Hillcrest and Shears,” Jones says. “The roads going to be closed from [U.S.] 98 to Hillcrest and Shears.”

If you are coming from Oak Grove Road, you will be able to take Shears Road to get back to U.S. 98.

Crews ask motorists to use caution while driving around the work zone.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.