Tim’s Two Cents: Seminary High School football coach Mitch Evans

This week's episode of Tim's Two Cents podcast will feature WDAM's Tim Doherty talking with...
This week's episode of Tim's Two Cents podcast will feature WDAM's Tim Doherty talking with Seminary High School football coach Mitch Evans.
By Tim Doherty
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SEMINARY, Miss. (WDAM) - On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, we sit down with Seminary High School head football coach Mitch Evans.

Fresh off guiding his alma mater, Taylorsville High School, to its second Class 2A football championship in three years, Evans was hired Feb. 8 as the coach at Class 3A Seminary High School.

Evans, who went 44-3 in a three-year stint as the Tartars head coach, took over the Bulldogs after Coach Brian Rials hung up his whistle after 16 years in Seminary.

Evans talks about making the move, converting the Bulldogs’ offense from the Wing-T to the Spread and having to deal with COVID-19 possibilities for a second, conecutive season.

Evans and his team are fresh off a 2A state championship win. He talked about the winning tradition at Taylorsville, his career as a coach and what it’s like to coach two-time Class 2A “Mr. Football” quarterback Ty Keyes.

The Tartars will likely be the favorites to come out on top of the 2A class next year with Keyes returning under center.

[Click here for more episodes of Tim’s Two Cents.]

