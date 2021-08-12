MSDH holds press conference reviewing COVID-19 case increase in the state

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health is urging Mississippians to get one of the COVID-19 vaccinations to not only combat COVID but now the Delta variant.

“We’re seeing a lot of cases everywhere in different hotspots,” says Dr. Thomas Dobbs, State Health Officer for the MSDH.

With a rise in cases, Dobbs says the data shows hope that the vaccination is working.

“The vaccine based on previous strains is providing substantial protection for Delta. So, I do think that we could have a population protective effect,” says Dobbs.

MSDH says as long as you received one of the vaccinations, you have immunity towards COVID.

“97% of our new cases are unvaccinated and from this rapid transmission, we see spillover into other parts of the population where we see older people, people with weaker immune systems who are also being affected,” says State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers.

We are seeing an increase right here in the Pine Belt.

“We do know that there’s been a significant impact on the school setting so far. And you know, the more cases that we have in younger folks there is a potential that we could have more hospitalizations,” Byers says.

MSDH says those in the hospital with COVID are under the age of 50, including school-age kids.

“We’re seeing more and more pediatric hospitalizations than we’ve seen and have peaked beyond what we saw in the winter. And we expect we will see more and more of this especially, as we see transmission around the school setting,“ says Dobbs.

MSDH says the bottom line is if you can get vaccinated, do it to help prevent further strain on the Mississippi health care system.

For more information on COVID-19, you can go to https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/14,0,420.html

