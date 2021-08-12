Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Law Call
Jobs
Advertisement

Miss. sets single-day record with more than 4K new COVID-19 cases

.
.(MSDH)
By Chris Thies
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – Mississippi reported its highest single-day total of new COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started Thursday.

The Mississippi State Department of Health said 4,412 new coronavirus cases and 20 virus-related deaths were reported statewide.

Ten of the deaths happened Wednesday, according to MSDH. The other 10 were identified from death certificate reports between Dec. 23, 2020 and July 31, 2021.

Of the new cases, 713 were reported in the Pine Belt. Two deaths were also reported in the area; one in Covington County and another in Lamar County.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 376,124 and 7,730, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 41,814 COVID-19 cases and 737 deaths have been reported since February 2020.

  • Covington: 3,252 cases, 86 deaths
  • Forrest: 10,168 cases, 168 deaths
  • Jasper: 2,526 cases, 48 deaths
  • Jones: 9,837 cases, 174 deaths
  • Lamar: 8,127 cases, 93 deaths
  • Marion: 3,120 cases, 83 deaths
  • Perry: 1,447 cases, 39 deaths
  • Wayne: 3,083 cases, 46 deaths

MSDH also reported 326,558 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 2,295,201 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,062,396 people fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 12 years old and older with the exception of the one-dose, Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires a minimum age of 18.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies investigating apparent murder-suicide on Chippewah Drive in Jones County.
Nephew commits suicide after murdering uncle, Jones Co. investigators say
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves comments on private businesses finally getting past some of the...
Reeves: Mississippi ‘calmly dealing’ with COVID despite ‘angry rhetoric’
A vaccine is administered.
Younger, healthy unvaccinated people dying from COVID, health officials say
There are speed radars in the school zones of several busy campuses around Killeen.
Mississippi Highway Patrol launches Operation S.T.O.P.
Health leaders warn more COVID variants and cases could continue to increase due to low...
Health leaders warn more COVID variants and cases could continue to increase due to low vaccination rates

Latest News

WLOX News will sit down with Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves in Gulfport Thursday morning for...
WATCH LIVE AT 11AM: Gov. Tate Reeves talks about Mississippi’s record COVID-19 cases, state of emergency
.
MSDH holds press conference reviewing COVID-19 case increase in the state
.
Booster shots could be on the horizon for some
The MSDH host conference to discuss major rise in covid19 cases in Mississippi.
MSDH holds press conference reviewing COVID-19 case increase in the state