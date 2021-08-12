Miss. sets single-day record with more than 4K new COVID-19 cases

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – Mississippi reported its highest single-day total of new COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started Thursday.

The Mississippi State Department of Health said 4,412 new coronavirus cases and 20 virus-related deaths were reported statewide.

Ten of the deaths happened Wednesday, according to MSDH. The other 10 were identified from death certificate reports between Dec. 23, 2020 and July 31, 2021.

Of the new cases, 713 were reported in the Pine Belt. Two deaths were also reported in the area; one in Covington County and another in Lamar County.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 376,124 and 7,730, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 41,814 COVID-19 cases and 737 deaths have been reported since February 2020.

Covington: 3,252 cases, 86 deaths

Forrest: 10,168 cases, 168 deaths

Jasper: 2,526 cases, 48 deaths

Jones: 9,837 cases, 174 deaths

Lamar: 8,127 cases, 93 deaths

Marion: 3,120 cases, 83 deaths

Perry: 1,447 cases, 39 deaths

Wayne: 3,083 cases, 46 deaths

MSDH also reported 326,558 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 2,295,201 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,062,396 people fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 12 years old and older with the exception of the one-dose, Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires a minimum age of 18.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.