Jones Co. investigator speaks on recent ATV thefts

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - In recent weeks, the Jones County Sheriff’s Office has seen a spike in ATV thefts around the county.

“We’ve had a lot of ATV thefts lately, and it’s not just in Jones County,” says Wesley Waites, Jones County investigator. “Other counties, surrounding counties that we work with closely, they’re also having the same problems. Whether it’s the same people doing it, that’s yet to be determined, but it is an ongoing problem.”

Waites says there are a lot of theories on the thefts but nothing is solid.

“You know, it could be people from out of town, coming in, hit our county, go to another county, hit that county,” says Waites. “It could be locals. Steal them to sell them for drugs. You just never know.”

All the theories and unanswered questions are why they are looking to the public for help solving the cases

“Any suspicious vehicle in their area or anybody that just, you know, that is not normally on that road, they don’t recognize and may have an out of county tag, you know, any information, call and you would just want your information, not your name,” says Waites.

And if you own an ATV, Waites has three tips to make it harder for somebody to steal it.

“But, number one, I would suggest cameras. Number two, if you have an ATV or motorcycle or anything, keep it out of sight. Then, we suggest chaining them up to something,” Waites says.

