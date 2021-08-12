Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Jones Co. investigator speaks on recent ATV thefts

Recent spike in ATV thefts around the county
.
.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By Mia Monet
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - In recent weeks, the Jones County Sheriff’s Office has seen a spike in ATV thefts around the county.

“We’ve had a lot of ATV thefts lately, and it’s not just in Jones County,” says Wesley Waites, Jones County investigator. “Other counties, surrounding counties that we work with closely, they’re also having the same problems. Whether it’s the same people doing it, that’s yet to be determined, but it is an ongoing problem.”

Waites says there are a lot of theories on the thefts but nothing is solid.

“You know, it could be people from out of town, coming in, hit our county, go to another county, hit that county,” says Waites. “It could be locals. Steal them to sell them for drugs. You just never know.”

All the theories and unanswered questions are why they are looking to the public for help solving the cases

“Any suspicious vehicle in their area or anybody that just, you know, that is not normally on that road, they don’t recognize and may have an out of county tag, you know, any information, call and you would just want your information, not your name,” says Waites.

And if you own an ATV, Waites has three tips to make it harder for somebody to steal it.

“But, number one, I would suggest cameras. Number two, if you have an ATV or motorcycle or anything, keep it out of sight. Then, we suggest chaining them up to something,” Waites says.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies investigating apparent murder-suicide on Chippewah Drive in Jones County.
Nephew commits suicide after murdering uncle, Jones Co. investigators say
The Lamar County School District will be moving toward a hybrid learning schedule.
Lamar Co. School District moving to hybrid learning Aug. 16
There are speed radars in the school zones of several busy campuses around Killeen.
Mississippi Highway Patrol launches Operation S.T.O.P.
Students in school with COVID protocols in place.
Nearly 800 Miss. students tested positive for COVID during first week of August
On Twitter, Gov. Reeves reposted a post by State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, which said...
Gov. Reeves tweets in acknowledgment of rising case numbers among the unvaccinated

Latest News

SeMRHI celebrates National Community Health Center Week with free screenings.
SeMRHI offering free health screenings
The non-profit group will have to replace the items if they aren't located.
Habitat for Humanity has lawnmower and trailer stolen from Hattiesburg office location
5pm Headlines 08/11/2021
5pm Headlines 08/11/2021
Jones College is a week and a half away from starting its fall semester 2021.
Jones College gets ready for fall semester