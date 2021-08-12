Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Law Call
Jobs
Advertisement

Jamie Spears steps down as daughter Britney’s conservator

Jamie Spears, father of singer Britney Spears, leaves the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los...
Jamie Spears, father of singer Britney Spears, leaves the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles on Oct. 24, 2012, left, and Britney Spears arrives at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 17, 2015.(AP)
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Britney Spears’ father Jamie Spears has agreed to step down as her conservator.

Variety reports the singer’s father filed a response to her petition that he be suspended from her conservatorship by announcing he was stepping down.

However, in court documents obtained by Variety, his attorney said there were “no actual grounds for suspending or removing” him and the reasoning was the “public battle with his daughter.”

The documents go on to say that it was “highly debatable” whether a change in conservator would be in Britney Spears’ best interests.

“We look forward to continuing our vigorous investigation into the conduct of Mr. Spears, and others, over the past 13 years, while he reaped millions of dollars from his daughter’s estate, and I look forward to taking Mr. Spears’s sworn deposition in the near future.,” said Britney Spears’ attorney Matthew Rosengart in a statement.

The fighting between those involved in the conservatorship has grown increasingly heated, and increasingly public, since Spears’ dramatic testimony at a hearing on June 23, when she told a judge " I just want my life back.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies investigating apparent murder-suicide on Chippewah Drive in Jones County.
Nephew commits suicide after murdering uncle, Jones Co. investigators say
Sitting down in an exclusive interview with WLOX, Gov. Tate Reeves announced his decision to...
WATCH: Gov. Tate Reeves extends Mississippi’s COVID-19 state of emergency
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves comments on private businesses finally getting past some of the...
Reeves: Mississippi ‘calmly dealing’ with COVID despite ‘angry rhetoric’
A vaccine is administered.
Younger, healthy unvaccinated people dying from COVID, health officials say
.
Miss. sets single-day record with more than 4K new COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
President Joe Biden said, according to a study, pharmaceutical companies spent $56 billion more...
Biden proposes negotiating ‘fair price’ on prescription drugs
Harden submitted fraudulent bills for durable medical equipment on behalf of her business, BZB...
Columbia woman pleads guilty to health care fraud
A school mask debate got heated in Tennessee.
Parents get heated after school board passes mask requirement in Tennessee