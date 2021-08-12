Win Stuff
Investigators asking for information on stolen truck in Perry Co.

The truck is a white 2013 Chevrolet 1 ton dually with a work bed.
The truck is a white 2013 Chevrolet 1 ton dually with a work bed.(Perry County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a truck that was stolen in Richton Sunday.

According to Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles, the department received the report of the truck being stolen off State Route 15 North Tuesday.

The truck is a white 2013 Chevrolet 1 ton dually with a work bed.

PCSO has provided photos of the truck and of the suspect that took it.

If anyone has information about the truck or can identify the suspect, contact PCSO at (601) 964-8461, or to remain anonymous, contact the Perry County Crimestoppers at (601) 964-STOP (7867).(Perry County Sheriff's Office)

There is a $1,000 reward for providing information about the theft.

If anyone has information about the truck or can identify the suspect, contact PCSO at (601) 964-8461, or to remain anonymous, contact the Perry County Crimestoppers at (601) 964-STOP (7867).

Information can also be given on the following website and apps:

Perry County Crimestoppers

P3 Tips – Apple

P3 Tips – Android

