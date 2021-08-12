Hot and humid to end the week; Fred tracking toward the Gulf

PINE BELT (WDAM) - We started off Thursday morning with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-70s. Today will be hot and humid as highs soar into the mid-90s, but the heat index will make it feel as hot as 103.

Skies will be partly cloudy with a few hit-or-miss thunderstorms later this afternoon. Temperatures will fall into the upper 80s this evening with lows in the mid-70s.

Expect more of the same Friday. Highs will be in the mid-90s with heat indices as highs as 103. Skies will be partly cloudy with a few hit-or-miss afternoon showers.

The chance for rain will go up this weekend, giving us a chance of scattered thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the low 90s.

All eyes are on Tropical Depression Fred. The system is forecast to move into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend.

As of now, this is not an immediate threat to the Mississippi Coast, but it is something that will have to be watched like a hawk.

Fred is forecast to make landfall on the northern Gulf Coast early Monday morning. As of now, landfall looks most likely around Panama City, FL or Destin, but the forecast from the National Hurricane Center now has the Pine Belt on the edge of the cone.

For now, don’t panic. There are a lot of uncertainties in the forecast, and things could change, so be sure to keep checking in.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.