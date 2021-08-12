Columbia woman pleads guilty to health care fraud

Win Stuff
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Columbia woman pled guilty in U.S. District Court Tuesday to one count of health care fraud.

According to court documents, Joy Beth Harden, 51, put together a scheme to defraud Medicare and other health care benefit programs, starting in 2016 and continuing for over two years.

Harden submitted fraudulent bills for durable medical equipment on behalf of her business, BZB LLC., doing business as Duracare Home Medical Equipment in the Hattiesburg area.

Medicare and other benefits programs ended up paying Harden for equipment that was never prescribed for patients and for medical equipment that was never delivered to the patients as a result of the fraud.

Harden will be sentenced on Nov. 23, 2021, and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine. She is currently in federal custody awaiting sentencing.

A federal district judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The case was prosecuted by Deputy Criminal Dave Fulcher.

