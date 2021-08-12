Booster shots could be on the horizon for some

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The United States Food and Drug Administration could authorize booster shots in the next 48 hours, according to health leaders.

As many Mississippians still remain hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine, city leaders are encouraging residents to take the steps to help combat the virus.

“The one solution in all of this is that people go and get their shot,” said Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker. “Once you get your shot, wear your mask when you go out, avoid large gatherings because this Delta variant... it is more contagious... and we need you to take care as we move forward.”

This week alone, nearly 17,000 Mississippians have received their first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and more than a million people have been fully vaccinated in the Magnolia State.

Now, some of those people may soon need a third dose, according to health leaders.

“Entities like the Mississippi [State] Department of Health have given us some guidance in regards to the people that we as physicians should consider giving boosters to,” said Dr. Rambod Rouhbakhsh with Hattiesburg Clinic and Forrest General Hospital.

We’re told there are certain people that may need those boosters.

“Those include people that have recently or actively being treated for cancer, people that have had organ or stem cell transplantations, people that have immune deficiencies... and people that are taking medications to suppress their immune systems,” Rouhbakhsh said.

While we wait to hear if the FDA will authorize a third dose, our local doctors say it wouldn’t be out of the ordinary for the COVID-19 vaccine to have a booster shot.

“It’s not uncommon to need boosters. I mean, obviously, we get flu shot boosters and tetanus boosters and all sorts of vaccines require boosters. So, it would not be unusual that these do as well, we just don’t have official sort of data and recommendations advocating for that,” Rouhbakhsh said.

At last check, 91,839 Pine Belt residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

