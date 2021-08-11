Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

UMMC setting up a makeshift hospital in parking garage

Hospitalizations for COVID increase again in Mississippi.
Hospitalizations for COVID increase again in Mississippi.(UMMC)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - University of Mississippi Medical Center is setting up a mobile, makeshift hospital in a parking garage on its campus.

The announcement came in a press conference on Wednesday amid a spike in new COVID-19 cases over the last few days.

The hospital is clearing out the bottom floor of Garage B to make space for a field hospital.

“We’re back at this point where no one wanted to be,” said Dr. LouAnn Woodward, UMMC COVID-19 incident commander, vice chancellor for health affairs, and dean of the School of Medicine. “We are concerned about what is on the horizon over the next few weeks and months.”

It’s not the first time UMMC has reached this point.

During the height of the pandemic in 2020, leaders set up a mobile hospital to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 between patients.

The temporary unit will be a state resource and help patients who need to be seen by a provider but are not sick enough to be hospitalized or warrant a trip to the emergency department.

UMMC also announced it put in a request for federal help as a whopping 70 hospital employees are quarantined right due to COVID-19.

The hospital says it has received a notification that it will be getting federal manpower assistance.

The hospital has empty, open hospital beds that are unavailable due to a severe staffing shortage.

Hospital officials expect approximately 50 emergency personnel employed by the U.S. Health and Human Services. It could be a few weeks before they arrive, UMMC says.

As of Wednesday, UMMC said 126 of its patients have COVID-19, 21 pediatric patients.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lamar County School District will be moving toward a hybrid learning schedule.
Lamar Co. School District moving to hybrid learning Aug. 16
Students in school with COVID protocols in place.
Nearly 800 Miss. students tested positive for COVID during first week of August
There are speed radars in the school zones of several busy campuses around Killeen.
Mississippi Highway Patrol launches Operation S.T.O.P.
On Twitter, Gov. Reeves reposted a post by State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, which said...
Gov. Reeves tweets in acknowledgment of rising case numbers among the unvaccinated
Trayron C. Morgan of Faulkner, Ark. was charged with one count of murder in Jones County in the...
Arkansas man being held on murder charge in Jones County

Latest News

A vaccine is administered.
WATCH LIVE: Health dept. on COVID surge in Miss.
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves comments on private businesses finally getting past some of the...
Reeves: Mississippi ‘calmly dealing’ with COVID despite ‘angry rhetoric’
.
MSDH reports another 3,163 new COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths Wednesday
Deputies investigating apparent murder-suicide on Chippewah Drive in Jones County.
Nephew commits suicide after murdering uncle, Jones Co. investigators say