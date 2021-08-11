Win Stuff
Vaccinations on the rise in Mississippi- but still the lowest vaccine rate in the country

By Brendan Hall
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In the last 3 weeks, Mississippi put up its highest vaccination numbers since early May, according to the Department of Health.

Between July 24 and August 7, more than 155,000 people in Mississippi got at least one dose of the vaccine. One of those people is James Bullock. He got his second dose Wednesday.

“I feel great. I got a better chance of surviving,” Bullock said.

Jackson Hinds Comprehensive’s CEO Jasmin Chapman said part of the reason for the increase has to do with kids going back to school.

“A lot of 20 to 40 year old’s are coming in and saying that ‘I’m getting ready to take it because my child has to go to school and they’re not old enough to get it, and I’m seeing more and more young people get it. I’m trying to protect my children,’” Chapman said.

She said their clinic has seen about three-to-four times more people get the shot in the last three weeks than in the month before. She said a lot of people seem to be taking the virus more seriously due to rising cases.

“With the new variant Delta coming in, a lot of the young people now are realizing that things are not back to normal, and that there is still that risk,” Chapman said.

That’s exactly why Bullock decided to get his.

“Everybody’s going to the doctor, and they can’t take the shot now. It’s too late for them,” Bullock said. “So I decided to go ahead and get my shot and get it over with because I’d rather take it now then to be sorry later.”

Even with the increase in vaccinations, Mississippi still has the lowest vaccination rate in the country, according to the CDC.

Hoping the state can put an end to the outbreak in cases, Bullock had this message for those who might be on the fence about getting vaccinated:

“Everybody’s talking about side-effects of the shot and stuff. I didn’t have none,” Bullock said. “And a lot of people that I know ain’t had no side effects off it, so I’d rather just take the chance of getting the shot than catching the COVID.”

