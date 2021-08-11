Tropical Storm Fred forms overnight, expected in Gulf this weekend

PINE BELT(WDAM) - All eyes are on Tropical Storm Fred.

The system is forecast to move into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. As of now, this is not an immediate threat to the Mississippi Coast, but it is something that will have to be watched like a hawk.

As for Wednesday’s forecast, we started off the morning with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-70s. Today will be hot and humid as highs soar into the mid-90s, but the heat index will make it feel as hot as 103.

Skies will be partly cloudy with a few hit-or-miss thunderstorms later this afternoon. Temperatures will fall into the upper 80s this evening with lows in the mid-70s.

Expect more of the same Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the mid-90s with heat indices as highs as 103. Skies will be partly cloudy with a few hit-or-miss afternoon showers.

The rain chance will go up this weekend, giving us a chance for scattered thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the low 90s.

