SeMRHI offering free health screenings

SeMRHI celebrates National Community Health Center Week with free screenings.
By Melissa Rademaker
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative is offering free health screenings at all of its clinics through Aug. 13 in celebration of National Health Center Week.

The free health screenings will include the following:

  • Blood pressure
  • Glucose
  • Body mass index (BMI)
  • Vision
  • Cholesterol
  • Hemoglobin
  • HIV
  • Prostate exams
  • Clinical breast exams.

The visit will also offer COVID testing and vaccinations.

“Community Health Centers are located across the nation. We provide healthcare for over 28 million patients a year and that number is growing,” Chief Executive Officer of SeMRHI, Dr. Geroldean Dyse says. “Southeast Mississippi Rural Health is a network of community health centers. So we are ready and willing to provide healthcare for all patients regardless of their insurance status or their ability to pay.”

Mayor Toby Barker joined nurses and employees at the SeMRHI Family Clinic in Hattiesburg to officially announce National Health Center Week with a proclamation and encourage people to take advantage of the health services.

SeMRHI has clinic locations in Hattiesburg, Beaumont, Brooklyn, Lumberton, Picayune, Seminary and Sumrall.

