Road work will trigger I-59 detour two nights this week

The old Evelyn Gandy Parkway overpass over Interstate 59 will be torn down this week.
The old Evelyn Gandy Parkway overpass over Interstate 59 will be torn down this week.(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Now that the new Evelyn Gandy Parkway overpass spanning Interstate 59 is complete and open to traffic, the old overpass has to come down.

That project is happening this week and could cause some traffic backups Friday and Saturday nights.

Both lanes of the interstate will be closed at the northbound and southbound exits of the Evelyn Gandy Parkway so traffic can be detoured around the construction.

The interstate will close from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday and then again from 7 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday.

Drivers are being asked to use caution during these times because there will be constructions workers and law enforcement in the area.

