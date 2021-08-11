Road work will trigger I-59 detour two nights this week

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Now that the new Evelyn Gandy Parkway overpass spanning Interstate 59 is complete and open to traffic, the old overpass has to come down.

That project is happening this week and could cause some traffic backups Friday and Saturday nights.

Both lanes of the interstate will be closed at the northbound and southbound exits of the Evelyn Gandy Parkway so traffic can be detoured around the construction.

The interstate will close from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday and then again from 7 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday.

Drivers are being asked to use caution during these times because there will be constructions workers and law enforcement in the area.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.