Public library looking to enhance internet access in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County residents may soon have better access to internet.

As students and teachers return to the classroom, COVID-19 cases are skyrocketing across Mississippi.

According to Jones County Schools Superintendent Tommy Parker, there are no plans for virtual learning at this time. However, if that were to happen, Parker says some Jones County students won’t be able to use their school-issued electronic devices.

“We’ve provided everybody with a device that they can use, but we just don’t have internet access in all areas of our county,” Parker said. “And so, if we went virtual, we’d have a number of students that just would not be able to receive instructions at all.”

We’re told Jones County is set to receive Fiber internet access, but not for a few years.

“We’ve got to bridge that gap until then,” said Michelle Jones-Anderson, Ellisville Branch Manager, Laurel-Jones County Public Library System.

That’s why the Laurel-Jones County Library System is applying for a federal grant.

The FCC’s Emergency Connectivity Fund is a more than $7 billion grant aiming to help libraries and schools provide better access to internet during the COVID-19 emergency period.

“What we’ve asked for is 50 Cradlepoint hotspots, and they’ll go in all of the community centers in the county... they’ll have a 1-mile range is what we’re hoping for, for all the units at the Laurel Housing Authority and then we have some extras to cover the outlying spots we might can put in churches and different places,” Anderson-Jones said.

Additionally, some of the money will be used to purchase devices for community use if the library is approved for the grant.

“We’ll be taking these Surface Books out into the community to the community centers where the hotspots are, and doing lessons on resume writing and different things like that just to help them build their skillset and give them the confidence they need to be able to go out and get that job,” Anderson-Jones said.

Officials say the library hopes to have the application submitted by Wednesday evening, and they expect to find out if they’re approved soon after.

