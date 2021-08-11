Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Police: Man arrested for tattooing child inside a McDonald’s

Laurens police say local resident Brandon Presha was arrested Tuesday on charges of illegal...
Laurens police say local resident Brandon Presha was arrested Tuesday on charges of illegal tattooing and underage tattooing.(Laurens County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAURENS, S.C. (AP) — Authorities in Laurens, South Carolina, say a 28-year-old man is facing charges after tattooing a child inside a fast-food restaurant.

Laurens police say local resident Brandon Presha was arrested Tuesday on charges of illegal tattooing and underage tattooing.

WYFF-TV reports that Laurens Police Chief Chrissie Latimore said a judge set bond on both charges at $25,000.  

Latimore says the Aug. 6 incident came to the attention of police last week after some detectives were tagged on social media posts showing video of the child being tattooed.

Presha is being held and it wasn’t known if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies investigating apparent murder-suicide on Chippewah Drive in Jones County.
Nephew commits suicide after murdering uncle, Jones Co. investigators say
The Lamar County School District will be moving toward a hybrid learning schedule.
Lamar Co. School District moving to hybrid learning Aug. 16
Students in school with COVID protocols in place.
Nearly 800 Miss. students tested positive for COVID during first week of August
There are speed radars in the school zones of several busy campuses around Killeen.
Mississippi Highway Patrol launches Operation S.T.O.P.
On Twitter, Gov. Reeves reposted a post by State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, which said...
Gov. Reeves tweets in acknowledgment of rising case numbers among the unvaccinated

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Coronavirus patient Joan Bronson walks across her hospital room with the help of a physical...
Overwhelmed by COVID-19: A day inside a Louisiana hospital
FILE - In this March 4, 2021 file photo, a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine rests on a...
Study: Extra COVID shot helps protect transplant patients
The rapidly escalating surge in COVID-19 infections across the U.S. is once again overwhelming...
Louisiana an epicenter for U.S. virus surge
The non-profit group will have to replace the items if they aren't located.
Habitat for Humanity has lawnmower and trailer stolen from Hattiesburg office location