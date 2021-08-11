Win Stuff
Player of the Pine Belt: Sylva-Bay Academy’s Jaden Henderson

By Taylor Curet
Published: Aug. 10, 2021
BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - Jaden Henderson chose the right extracurricular activity.

The senior linebacker/running back will have plenty of opportunities to hit some folks this season.

Sylva-Bay Academy will lean on Henderson heavy on both sides of the ball.

“It is real hard to play both but you just gotta,” Henderson said. “If you don’t want to do it for your coach, you gotta do it for your brothers on the field. And that’s what I try to focus on.”

“He’s a great kid, number one,” said Saints head coach Terry Underwood. “Comes from a great family. He is our leading tackler on defense, he’s averaged 10-12 tackles a game since I’ve been coaching him. He’s also our starting running back. He’s a great young man. He’s worked very hard to get where he’s at and I think he’s going to have a banner year and he’s also one of our leaders.”

Underwood is in need of leaders, fielding a young group of Saints this year.

But he’s built Sylva-Bay Academy up to the point where the Saints expect to win - they seek a fourth straight district title.

“Well, we’re very proud,” Underwood said. “Three-peat conference champions has only been accomplished here one time before and that’s something we’re kind of shooting for again. If we can win it this year, we’d be four times in a row. That’s something that hadn’t ever been done here. And we’ve been fortunate enough to put three trophies on the trophy case the last three years and we’re shooting for a fourth one this year.”

“Well this summer all of our boys have worked so hard,” Henderson said. “And we have good leaders this year, we have good leadership this year and it’s really helped. Everybody’s working their butt off and we’re all ready. Ready to play our first game.”

Sylva-Bay Academy opens its season on Friday at 7 p.m. against Canton Academy.

