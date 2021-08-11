“Patio Pawty” dog show and fundraiser in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - If you are a dog lover or have a dog, there’s an event happening in Laurel this weekend just for you.

The Southern Sisters in Laurel will be hosting a patio party for dog owners and their pups Saturday from 6 p.m. to 8 pm.

The store will be raising money for Southern Cross Animal Rescue.

“Merdogs is going to be doing ‘puppichinos.’ We’re going to have hot dogs, Geckos are supplying hot dogs. We’re going to have some vendors. We’ve got a potter that’s going to be here, set up, and we’ve got someone doing air fresheners,” says Suzanne Williams, co-owner of Southern Sisters.

Owners can even dress their puppy up to enter the best-dressed dog costume contest.

