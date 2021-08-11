MSDH reports another 3,163 new COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths Wednesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health said Wednesday that nearly 3,200 new COVID-19 cases had been reported statewide Tuesday.

MSDH said 3,163 new coronavirus cases had been reported, along with 25 new deaths, across the state.

The new deaths were reported between July 28 and Aug. 10, including four in Forrest County and one in Perry County.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 371,712 and 7,710, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 41,101 COVID-19 cases and 735 deaths have been reported since February 2020.

Covington: 3,252 cases, 85 deaths

Forrest: 9,967 cases, 168 deaths

Jasper: 2,492 cases, 48 deaths

Jones: 9,837 cases, 174 deaths

Lamar: 7,971 cases, 92 deaths

Marion: 3,066 cases, 83 deaths

Perry: 1,433 cases, 39 deaths

Wayne: 3,083 cases, 46 deaths

MSDH also reported 326,558 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 2,284,570 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,059,266 people fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 12 years old and older with the exception of the one-dose, Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires a minimum age of 18.

