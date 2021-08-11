MSDH reports another 3,163 new COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths Wednesday
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health said Wednesday that nearly 3,200 new COVID-19 cases had been reported statewide Tuesday.
MSDH said 3,163 new coronavirus cases had been reported, along with 25 new deaths, across the state.
The new deaths were reported between July 28 and Aug. 10, including four in Forrest County and one in Perry County.
The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 371,712 and 7,710, respectively.
In the eight Pine Belt counties, 41,101 COVID-19 cases and 735 deaths have been reported since February 2020.
- Covington: 3,252 cases, 85 deaths
- Forrest: 9,967 cases, 168 deaths
- Jasper: 2,492 cases, 48 deaths
- Jones: 9,837 cases, 174 deaths
- Lamar: 7,971 cases, 92 deaths
- Marion: 3,066 cases, 83 deaths
- Perry: 1,433 cases, 39 deaths
- Wayne: 3,083 cases, 46 deaths
MSDH also reported 326,558 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
According to MSDH, 2,284,570 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,059,266 people fully vaccinated.
Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 12 years old and older with the exception of the one-dose, Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires a minimum age of 18.
