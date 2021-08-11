Jones College gets ready for fall semester

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones College is a week and a half away from starting its fall semester 2021. The college hosted its last student orientation Friday, helping future bobcats get ready for the new year.

“‘Jones Up Close’ is our new student orientation. We do this every year. We offer students a chance to come on campus, see what the campus is like, meet their academic coach, get to see their scholarships, get to see their housing and get to see what the campus has to offer,” Chief Marketing Officer, Dr. Finee Ruffin said.

Ruffin said this summer Jones College hosted eight “Jones Up Close” new student orientations. She said they were the first face-to-face orientations since the start of the pandemic.

She said on Monday, Aug. 23, the classes will be in-person, but the school will be operating on a Yellow COVID-19 Level of Emergency Operation; yellow meaning there is an enhanced threat.

“You will be masked as a student, an employee, and a visitor on campus, as long as we are sitting at an elevated level of cases in our area,” Ruffin explained.

As a Jones College student and member of the Bobcat Brigade, Wyatt Reid, said it’s his job to let soon-to-be students know even with covid protocols in place they can still have a great freshman year just like he did.

“I was going to go up to a university. COVID happened, messed that up. I ended up coming to Jones,” Reid said. “Probably one of the best decisions I ever made. I love this school. The people that I met here, the classes and the campus activities. Even with all the COVID protocols going on, we still had a really, really good time.”

Ruffin said if anyone out there thinks Jones College is where they need to be, she said it’s not too late to go online and become a Bobcat.

Ruffin said to visit jcjc.edu to enroll at Jones College. You can also go to jcjc.edu/covidguidelines to learn more about the school Yellow Covid-19 Level of Emergency Operation.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.