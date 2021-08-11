Jasper County gets additional fiber into the ground

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - Living in a world with COVID-19 means you need quality internet service. There’s virtual learning, Zoom calls, and a countless number of emails to check.

However, living in a rural county can make that almost impossible. But T.E.C. has been working hard to bring quality internet service to the residents in Jasper County.

“Bay Springs is where it all started. We’re eager and pleased to bring fiber to our home county for the un-served and underserved community,” says Shawn Sullivan, a 22-year employee for T.E.C. “This will help bring businesses and working from home, schooling, stuff like that.”

Sullivan says their most recent project was 21 miles of additional fiber in the ground, giving access to 400 residential customers and businesses.

“This will allow people to work from home online. Whether it be working from home or doing online classes, telemedicine. This also helps bring in very economic development in businesses in the surrounding county,” says Sullivan.

Renotta Hamilton says she’s been a customer for about seven months, and she’s been thankful ever since.

“Oh, Lord! That’s all I can say is, ‘Oh, Lord’,” Hamilton says. “We were trying to use the little hotspots on the phones connecting it and stuff, and that wasn’t working. So, like I said, once I got that, when I said that was the greatest thing I ever did, it was great.”

Hamilton says it’s been so beneficial to her especially because she has kids

“My kids use their tablets on it,” Hamilton says. “I’ve got two Fire Sticks I hook up to it, and sometimes, instead of me using my data on my phone, I’ll connect my phone up to the wi-fi and everything will work just fine. Don’t nothing slow up, don’t nothing have to load. It just be rolling,” says Hamilton.

T.E.C. says this was the third project of a seven-phase build-out across central Mississippi. At this point, they’ve invested almost $10 million in fiber internet infrastructure.

