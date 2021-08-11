Win Stuff
Habitat for Humanity has lawnmower and trailer stolen from Hattiesburg office location

The non-profit group will have to replace the items if they aren't located.
The non-profit group will have to replace the items if they aren't located.
By Eddie Robertson
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Officials with Habitat for Humanity of the Pine Belt are asking for the public’s help in locating a lawnmower and a trailer stolen from their property located at 5191 Highway 42 Bypass.

The theft occurred between Saturday night and Sunday morning when the thieves cut the locks securing the main gate to the facility.

Outreach & Marketing Director, Akwete Muhammad, said they were devasted after hearing the news since both items are used in helping and serving others.

“We would just assume that having a locked gate would keep perpetrators away but unfortunately, it didn’t,” Muhammad said. “The kind of individual that would steal from a non-profit to us is just mind-blowing. To stoop to this level is shocking and it’s heartbreaking.”

The non-profit group will have to replace the items if they aren't located.
The non-profit group will have to replace the items if they aren't located.

The value of the stolen items is estimated to be around $10,000 and if they aren’t located, the non-profit group will have to replace them, cutting away at an already limited budget.

“We just want to reach out to the public and make people aware of what took place here,” Muhammad added.

She is also asking area businesses to check their security cameras during the time frame the incident occurred in hopes of providing clues of who may have committed the crime.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601) 544-7900 or Habitat for Humanity at (601) 582-4663.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

