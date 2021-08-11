Frank Gore Jr. expects an “explosive” USM offense

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern Miss saw first-hand what a Will Hall-led offense can look like.

The Tulane Green Wave rolled up 430 yards rushing on the Golden Eagles last season in their 66-24 win at “The Rock.”

Hall hopes to bring similar success on the ground to Hattiesburg – and he’s got a good group of running backs to work with, led by freshman Frank Gore Jr.

Gore Jr.’s 708 yards rushing last season led all Conference USA freshmen. He’s gained national attention as well, named to the Maxwell Award and Doak Walker Award Watch Lists.

“We’re going to be a very explosive offense,” Gore Jr. said. “I think we’re coming along very good and at every position we have some talented weapons. I have high expectations for myself and other people have high expectations for me so that means I have to do good. This is like my first year in college really. I get to see everything, get to see the Eagle walk and all that stuff so I’m very excited for the season.”

