Forrest Health offering COVID-19 antibody treatment at region hospitals

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest Health is now offering free monoclonal antibody infusions to eligible COVID-positive patients at its five regional hospitals, in an effort to help patients with their recovery.

Monoclonal antibodies are proteins produced by our bodies to fight infections. The Regen-COV antibody is currently being used at Forrest Health facilities and does not require an order from a physician.

Below are the five regional locations that will offer the infusions and where they are located:

Highland Community Hosptial – Picayune

Pearl River County Hospital – Poplarville

Marion General Hospital – Columbia

Jefferson Davis Community Hospital – Prentiss

Walthall General Hospital - Tylertown

The use of the antibodies has received emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for COVID-19 positive patient treatment in non-hospitalized situations who are at high risk for developing severe COVID-19 symptoms that might require hospitalization.

“Monoclonal antibody infusion is an excellent therapy that is very beneficial to people who have tested positive for the COVID virus but who aren’t sick yet,” said Forrest General Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Steven Farrell. “This doesn’t mean they don’t have symptoms. They may have a sore throat, headache and feel bad, but their oxygen isn’t super low, and they don’t have to be in the hospital.”

“The benefit of this infusion is that it is administered in the outpatient setting. The antibodies help prevent people from getting sick enough to go in the hospital and from getting sick enough to go to the ICU.”

Farrell said while the antibody may be given within 10 days of a positive COVID-19 result, it is best to receive it as soon as possible, preferably with 7 days.

The antibody treatment is an intravenous infusion and takes around 20 minutes. A patient will be monitored for an hour after the infusion.

Forrest Health treatments are infusions at this time but that could change over time to include injections.

Patients should be evaluated for eligibility by the healthcare provider who diagnosed them or their primary doctor, and that provider can then order the antibody before scheduling occurs. A call center has been put together to help coordinate the treatments.

“The goal is to increase capacity within our 19-county service area for this treatment,” said Forrest Health Vice President Millie Swan. “Patients with a COVID-19 positive result or their provider can call (601) 288-4444 to schedule an appointment at one of Forrest Health’s five regional hospitals.”

COVID-19 positive patients who are at high risk for developing severe COVID-19 symptoms or need hospitalization are eligible for the infusion.

High-risk individuals are those with the following health conditions or other factors that may place adults and pediatric patients (ages 12-17 years and weighing at least 88 pounds) at higher risk for progression to severe COVID-19:

Older age

Obesity or being overweight

Pregnancy

Chronic Kidney disease

Diabetes

Immunosuppressive disease or immunosuppressive treatment

Cardiovascular disease (including congenital heart disease) or hypertension

Chronic lung diseases (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, interstitial lung disease, cystic fibrosis and pulmonary hypertension)

Sickle cell disease

Neurodevelopmental orders (cerebral palsy)

Having a medical-related technological dependence such as tracheostomy, gastrostomy

Other medical conditions or factors could put individual patients at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19 as well.

Scheduling lines are open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Information about the free treatments, along with other COVID-19 resources can be found here or visit any Forrest Health hospital website.

