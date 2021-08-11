Double shooting appears to be murder-suicide, Jones Co. investigators say

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a double shooting on Chippewah Drive off University Avenue.

Investigators have confirmed both people who were shot are related, and the incident appears to be a murder-suicide.

An urgent news release from the sheriff’s office says the scene is active, but there is no suspected threat in the area.

Further details were not available as of 11 a.m.

