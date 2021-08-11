Win Stuff
Double shooting appears to be murder-suicide, Jones Co. investigators say

Deputies investigating apparent murder-suicide on Chippewah Drive in Jones County.
Deputies investigating apparent murder-suicide on Chippewah Drive in Jones County.(Source: WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a double shooting on Chippewah Drive off University Avenue.

Investigators have confirmed both people who were shot are related, and the incident appears to be a murder-suicide.

An urgent news release from the sheriff’s office says the scene is active, but there is no suspected threat in the area.

Further details were not available as of 11 a.m.

WDAM 7 has a news crew on the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

